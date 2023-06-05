XAU/USD recovered from an intraday low of $1,938.15 a troy ounce and trades near a recent high of $1,961.89. The USD came under selling pressure following the release of the ISM Services PMI, as the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Unconvinced bulls pushing XAU/USD higher - June 5, 2023
- Gold Is Pricing In Too Many Rate Cuts - June 5, 2023
- Gold kicks off week with loss as dollar, Treasury yields rise - June 5, 2023