The US Treasury yields hold lower ground amid a renewed risk-aversion wave. XAUUSD challenges the critical 100-Daily Moving Average resistance at $1,717. Gold price is turning lower in early Wednesday …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: Will XAUUSD reclaim 100DMA ahead of US inflation? - November 9, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: Bull flag reaffirms XAUUSD strength above $1,680, US midterm results eyed - November 9, 2022
- Gold price today, 9. Nov. 2022 - November 9, 2022
Discussion about this post