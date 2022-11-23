Gold price (XAU/USD) consolidates the recent gains at around $1,750 during Thursday’s Asian session, after posting the biggest daily jump in a fortnight. In doing so, the precious metal struggles for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes $1,760 hurdle as Federal Reserve Minutes highlight ‘pivot’ discussions - November 23, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast XAUUSD – Ready to Challenge Major Resistance at $1771.50 Following Dovish Fed Minutes - November 23, 2022
- Could Bitcoin’s Movements Indicate The Fall Of Junior Gold Stocks? - November 23, 2022