Gold price starts August in the red amid a rebound in risk appetite ahead of ISM. US infrastructure bill optimism, DYX weakness fails to offer reprieve to gold bulls. Gold: Bulls hesitate as focus …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes deeper losses if $1805 support caves in – Confluence Detector - August 2, 2021
- Gold Prices Risk Forming a “Double Top” Despite Yields Drop - August 2, 2021
- Gold price in Azerbaijan slightly down - August 2, 2021