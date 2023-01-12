GMT, February Comex gold is trading $1888.50, up $9.60 or +0.51%. On Wednesday, the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) settled at $174.59, down $0.15 or -0.09%. U.S. Treasury yields are slightly lower …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast XAU/USD – Firm Amid Rising Expectations of Easing Consumer Inflation - January 12, 2023
- Gold prices tick higher ahead of several US data - January 12, 2023
- Gold prices today remain weak for third day after coming closer to all-time high - January 12, 2023