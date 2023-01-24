Gold price retreats from intraday high as bulls seek fresh clues to keep the reins. Challenges to US-China ties, mixed PMIs from Asia-Pacific majors probe XAU/USD bulls. China holidays, Fed blackout restrict momentum as Gold traders await US preliminary PMIs.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD retreats towards $1,920 key support amid sluggish sentiment, PMIs in focus - January 24, 2023
- Gold price today: Yellow metal crosses Rs 57,000-mark for first time ever; what’s driving the rally? - January 23, 2023
- Gold prices today surge to new high, rises above key level - January 23, 2023