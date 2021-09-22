Gold price consolidates the two-day recovery, as focus shifts to Fed. Evergrande fears ease, risk appetite returns and DXY retreats. Gold bears in driver’s seat as focus shifts to FOMC. Gold price …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD testing bearish commitments at $1780 ahead of Fed – Confluence Detector - September 22, 2021
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Weakens Under $1776.50, Strengthens Over $1784.50 - September 22, 2021
- Gold prices gain ahead of critical Fed policy decision – What’s next? [Video] - September 22, 2021