Gold prices moved lower for a 3rd consecutive trading session slipping as the dollar moved higher. US yields moved lower across the interest rate curve, as a risk off mood covered the capital markets.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Rebound but Face Strong Dollar Headwinds - April 1, 2020
- Fed’s Coronavirus Response Is Good For Gold - April 1, 2020
- Seabridge Gold Secures $14.1 Million Private Placement - April 1, 2020