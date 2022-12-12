Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 54,330 today, 12 December in India after a drop of Rs 110. One kilogram of silver is priced at Rs 67,800 in the country with a decline of Rs 300. The rate of the precious metal differs daily owing to factors …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 54,330; silver at Rs 67,800 per kilo - December 12, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast XAU/USD – Traders Eyeing CPI, Rate Hike, Fed Chair Powell’s Press Conference Comments - December 12, 2022
- Gold rates today fall from 9-month highs, silver prices drop - December 12, 2022