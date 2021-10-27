Ten gram of 24-carat gold was on Wednesday selling at Rs 48,270, up Rs 510 from yesterday’s trading price. Silver was at Rs 66,000 per kg, same as yesterday’s trading price, according to the Good …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today at Rs 48,270 per 10 gm, silver selling at Rs 66,000 a kg - October 26, 2021
- From taxis to Tokyo, Lauren Price claimed boxing gold the hard way - October 26, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: $1,830’s remain elusive, but bull momentum intact - October 26, 2021