At 12:00 pm, Gold December’s future is trading at Rs 52,540. The precious metal was down by 0.25 per cent. Likewise, Silver showed dullness too. The metal was trading below 0.40 percent but managed to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today: Gold, silver prices continue to fluctuate, both trading in red on MCX — Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities - November 26, 2022
- Gold futures settle higher, end the week flat as dollar rebounds - November 26, 2022
- Gold prices drop after 3 consecutive day hikes - November 26, 2022