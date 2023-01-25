The price of gold on Wednesday morning weakly decreased, remaining above $ 1930 per troy ounce, according to stock exchange quotations. Markets are waiting for U.S. GDP statistics. The price of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices are down - January 25, 2023
- Gold prices today: Yellow metal rates drop by nearly Rs 80 after hitting all-time high - January 25, 2023
- Gold retreats as traders lock in profit before U.S. data - January 25, 2023