Fundamental factors are still in place to push gold prices up, but momentum will not be sustained without price corrections along the way, this according to Peter Hug, global trading director of Kitco …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Are Headed to Surpass 2011 Highs, it’s Only a Matter of Time - October 11, 2019
- Gold Price Rally And Goldcorp Acquisition Could Add $3.7 Billion To Newmont’s Revenue Base By 2020 - October 11, 2019
- Gold prices sink 1% at low, heading for sharpest weekly skid in nearly a year - October 11, 2019