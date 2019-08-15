Aug 15 (Reuters) – Gold prices rose on Thursday as an inverted U.S. bond yield curve alarmed investors about rising recession risks, while the protracted Sino-U.S. trade war added to fears of a global …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Gold prices climb as U.S. bond markets warn of recession
Aug 15 (Reuters) – Gold prices rose on Thursday as an inverted U.S. bond yield curve alarmed investors about rising recession risks, while the protracted Sino-U.S. trade war added to fears of a global …