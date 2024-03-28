Investing.com– Gold prices steadied in Asian trade on Thursday, sitting near record high as traders bought into the yellow metal ahead of more cues on U.S. inflation and interest rates.Among …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices in sight of record highs; copper rebounds on China cues - March 28, 2024
- Gold Price Today: Yellow metal gets dearer by Rs 124/10 grams. Should you buy or book profits? - March 28, 2024
- Gold Prices Dip Amid Dollar and Bond Yields Uptick - March 28, 2024