ATLANTA, GA, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), one of the largest online training providers dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, is pleased to introduce its newest course, ADM119: Time Management Skills for Early Childhood Providers.

ECE professionals working in the classroom or a school management position know how easy it is to be swept away by unforeseen interruptions and daily distractions. Before you know it, paperwork and to-do lists can pile up, and you can lose sight of the important things on your agenda. This course will teach child care providers how to make the most of their time! Effective time management skills will help teachers leave work at the end of the day on time, in control, and satisfied with a job well done.

Effective time management starts with understanding what needs to be accomplished in order to succeed. Once that understanding is reached, plans can be made to accomplish tasks in the most effective order. It is all about planning the work and working the plan. Effective time management allows ECE professionals to organize daily, weekly, and monthly tasks in a way that puts us in control of that to-do list. Without organization and time management, job satisfaction, productivity, and job performance will likely suffer.

“Although this course is designed with directors in mind, time management strategies can also help teachers,” says Leslie Coleman Director of Education for CCEI. “Effective time management can help anyone working in a position that requires the completion of multiple responsibilities.”

ADM119: Time Management Skills for Early Childhood Providers is a two-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.2 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

For more information on these courses, as well as CCEI’s entire catalog of 200+ offerings, click here or call 1.800.499.9907 Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. EST

ChildCare Education Institute® provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 200+ English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials. CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition approved training partner, is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and as an IACET Accredited Provider, offers IACET CEUs for its learning events that comply with the ANSI/IACET Continuing Education and Training Standard. Visit www.cceionline.com for more information.

