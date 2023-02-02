Gold prices gained 1.14 percent on Wednesday, the most in almost 2 weeks. The yellow metal is on course for a 7th consecutive week of gains. That would be the longest winning streak since the summer of 2020. All eyes were on the Federal Reserve over the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Rallied as Markets Kept Betting Against the Fed, Now What? - February 2, 2023
- Gold prices today hit fresh record high. What’s driving the rally? - February 2, 2023
- Dubai: Gold prices jump nearly Dh3 per gram to over 9-month high - February 2, 2023