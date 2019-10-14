Investing.com – Gold prices inched up on Monday in Asia but were still below the $1,500 mark after the U.S. and China reached a “phase one” trade deal late last week, which saw the U.S. paused tariffs …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Prices Rise, but Still Below $1,500 as U.S., China Reach Partial Trade Deal - October 14, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold dips as stock markets cheer U.S.-China trade optimism - October 14, 2019
- Gold slips as a partial US-China trade deal lifts risk appetite - October 13, 2019