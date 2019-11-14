Gold and silver prices posted their first gain in five sessions on Wednesday, with uncertainty over the outlook for a U.S.-China trade deal and the first day of public impeachment proceedings against …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold gains as weak China data weighs on risk appetite - November 14, 2019
- Gold, silver prices score first gain in 5 sessions - November 13, 2019
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Picks Up Strength Over $1471.00 With $1484.10-$1489.20 Next Target Area - November 13, 2019