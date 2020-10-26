Gold fell below the key psychological level of $1,900 on Monday to its lowest in more than a week, pressured by a firmer dollar and stalled progress in talks for a new U.S. coronavirus aid package.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold slips on strong dollar, U.S. stimulus doubts - October 26, 2020
- Gold price today: Yellow metal trades lower; crucial support placed at Rs 50,500-50,300 - October 26, 2020
- Have you noticed gold rises in a risk on market? - October 26, 2020