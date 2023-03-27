During last Friday’s trading session, the xau/usd gold price retreated from its current high in 12 months at the $2009 resistance level. Profit-taking sales pushed it to the $1935 support level, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Technical Analysis: Gold Price Maintains Gains - March 27, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD pared losses and consolidates around $1,950.00 - March 27, 2023
- 22 gold stats as the commodity breaks $2,000 per ounce - March 27, 2023