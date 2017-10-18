Is The Call By Some For Gold To Fall To $700 Realistic?

Harry Dent used to say gold will fall to $250, then $400, now he says $700. What are we to believe? Timing of price targets for gold; Below $1,000 or over $1,400 or both? Profit from the ups and downs by trading leveraged ETFs. Hold gold coins as insurance.
