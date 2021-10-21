The September quarter was an active and positive period for junior explorer Kin Mining (ASX: KIN), with drilling programs delivering positive results …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Kin Mining completes ‘active and positive’ quarter of exploration at Cardinia gold project - October 20, 2021
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Specs Betting Fed is Moving Too Slowly to Fight Inflation Rise - October 20, 2021
- Gold price today at Rs 47,490 per 10 gm, silver selling at Rs 64,800 a kg - October 20, 2021