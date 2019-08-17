Gold may fall into $1,483-$1,503/oz range – techs (Adds comments, updates prices) By Eileen Soreng Aug 16 (Reuters) – Gold fell 1% on Friday, weighed down bygains in the equity markets and the dollar, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Prediction – Gold Prices Consolidate and Close at a 6-year Weekly High - August 16, 2019
- PRECIOUS-Gold dips 1% as equities firm, but eyes 3rd weekly gain - August 16, 2019
- Gold Weekly Price Forecast – Gold markets show signs of exhaustion - August 16, 2019