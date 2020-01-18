*Palladium hits record of $2,401.98/ oz, eyes best week in 4 years. Jan 17- Gold prices edged higher on Friday, but was still on track to post its biggest weekly decline in about two months as solid …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold edges higher, but faces worst week in two months - January 17, 2020
- Gold edges higher, but faces worst week in two months - January 17, 2020
- Gold futures gain for the session, but end little changed for the week - January 17, 2020