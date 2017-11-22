PRECIOUS-Gold inches down amid Fed inflation concerns

Nov 23 (Reuters) – Gold prices nudged lower early Thursday, after gaining nearly one percent in the previous session on weaker U.S. economic data and concerns by some Federal Reserve policymakers about lower inflation. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 …
