Gold prices fell on Friday and were on track for their biggest weekly decline in almost 3 years as a stronger dollar weighed, while optimism around U.S.-China trade talks dented bullion’s safe-haven …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold set for biggest weekly drop in 3 years on trade optimism - November 10, 2019
- The Gold ETF Failed Below A Key Level As Commodities And The Dollar Gain - November 10, 2019
- Precious Metals ETFs Signal Upcoming Reversals in Gold Prices - November 10, 2019