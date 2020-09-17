PRECIOUS-Gold slips from 2-week high as dollar rises after Fed

Gold prices eased on Thursday as the U.S. dollar firmed, although doubts over a swift global economic recovery and the Federal Reserve’s pledge to hold interest rates near zero until at least 2023 …
