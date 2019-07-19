Gold futures are trading higher on Friday but pulling back from earlier highs. Nonetheless, the market is in a position to post a solid gain for the week. The rally is being fueled by a dip in U.S …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Hope of Aggressive Fed Rate Cut Drives Spot Gold to Six-Year High
Gold futures are trading higher on Friday but pulling back from earlier highs. Nonetheless, the market is in a position to post a solid gain for the week. The rally is being fueled by a dip in U.S …