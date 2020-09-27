Bullish gold investors grew hopeful after a lawmaker on Thursday said Democrats were working on a $2.4 trillion novel coronavirus stimulus package.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD holds onto 100-DMA support ahead of the NFP week - September 27, 2020
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Sellers Back Off on Reports of Renewed Fiscal Stimulus Talks - September 27, 2020
- Vista Gold Corp. Provides Update on the Mt Todd Gold Project and Highlights Strategic Growth Opportunities - September 26, 2020