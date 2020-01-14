Steady-to-better inflation data is likely to keep a lid on gold prices, while weaker-than-expected figures could encourage some short-covering. The movement in gold will be determined by how investors …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Traders Eyeing U.S. Consumer Inflation Reports - January 14, 2020
- Gold heads for second loss in a row but holds above $1,500 - January 14, 2020
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Miners at Critical Support - January 14, 2020