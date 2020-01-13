If you’re a gold investor rather than a gold speculator chasing the news then the first area to watch for value this week is $1533.20 to $1514.30.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Gold Bull Conviction Will Be Tested at $1533.20 to $1514.30 - January 12, 2020
- Oil Threat Looms for India as Inflation Set to Breach 6% Limit - January 12, 2020
- ASX dips but gold posts another week of gains - January 12, 2020