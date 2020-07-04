Siberian Gold’s upcoming dividend is UK£0.023 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of UK£0.083 per share to shareholders. Last year’s total dividend …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Should You Buy Trans-Siberian Gold plc (LON:TSG) For Its Upcoming Dividend? - July 4, 2020
- Gold Weekly Forecast: What happened the last time gold broke out of its highs after such a long pullback - July 4, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD set to test 7-year highs amid lack of healthy resistance levels - July 4, 2020