Georgette Boele, senior FX & precious metals strategist at ABN AMRO, suggests that they expect silver prices to decline in the near term and expect a further deterioration in their outlook for global …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Silver prices to underperform gold prices, but there is a limit – ABN AMRO - August 25, 2019
- Egypt’s gold market: high prices low sales - August 25, 2019
- Gold And Precious Metals Mining Equities – Regaining Their Luster In 2019 - August 25, 2019