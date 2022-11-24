KARACHI: Gold prices increased slightly on the local market on Wednesday, according to traders. They inched up …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Slight increase in gold prices - November 23, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes $1,760 hurdle as Federal Reserve Minutes highlight ‘pivot’ discussions - November 23, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast XAUUSD – Ready to Challenge Major Resistance at $1771.50 Following Dovish Fed Minutes - November 23, 2022