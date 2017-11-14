The Days Of Bitcoin ‘Stealing Gold’s Thunder’ Could Be Over

“As it stands right now, gold could see the $1,300 mark or just above by year-end,” Jordan Eliseo told Kitco News. The price correction that bitcoin is seeing right now might have an impact on gold and serve as a new catalyst for an upward move.
