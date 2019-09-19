Additionally, for 2019, EPS is likely to jump 65.1%, further underlining the stock’s potential. Kinross Gold Corp.engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast – Post Fed Selloff Tests $1490 - September 19, 2019
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Crocs, Kinross Gold, MasTec, Quanex Building Products and Rent-A-Center - September 19, 2019
- Gold logs first loss in 4 sessions after Fed delivers ‘hawkish cut’ to interest rates - September 19, 2019