In Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar, traders scramble to buy dollars and gold as rampant inflation eats away at the value of savings. Interest rates at 45% have done little to tame runaway prices.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Continues to Look Upwards - March 20, 2024
- Is gold or silver a better investment when inflation cools? - March 20, 2024
- Gold price edges down amid firm US Dollar ahead of Fed policy meeting - March 20, 2024