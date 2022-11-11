This phenomenon inspired Cordio Medical to develop an AI-powered app that can help patients to monitor their condition. AI is well suited to identify subtle changes in a patient’s voice that would be …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Monitoring Congestive Heart Failure Through Speech: Interview with Tamir Tal, CEO of Cordio Medical - November 11, 2022
- FxWirePro: EUR/CHF refreshes monthly lows, Swiss Franc soars on SNB Jordan’s comments - November 11, 2022
- Mother fears for daughter as teen enters workforce - November 11, 2022