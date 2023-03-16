BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – The Argentine government on Thursday said annual inflation data registered in February, the highest since 1991, was “very bad,” but insisted that the 60% inflation rate forecast in this year’s budget would be met, the president’s spokesperson said.
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- ECB policymakers agreed on big hike only after Credit Suisse rescue – sources - March 16, 2023
- Erdogan’s AKP party signals return to more orthodox economic policies in draft election manifesto -sources - March 16, 2023
- Lenovo must pay $138.7 million for InterDigital patents – London court - March 16, 2023