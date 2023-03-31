QUITO (Reuters) – Ecuador’s central bank on Friday cut the Andean country’s economic growth forecast for the year to 2.6%, from 3.1%, citing the impact of reduced oil exports, and said economic growth in 2022 was 2.9%
Latest posts by Crypto Editor (see all)
- Brazil’s Lula reschedules China trip, will meet Xi on April 14 in Beijing - March 31, 2023
- Ecuador central bank cuts 2023 growth forecast due to lower oil exports - March 31, 2023
- U.S. diesel stocks bounce in sign of economic slowdown - March 31, 2023