This article first appeared in Capital, The Edge Malaysia Weekly on March 18, 2024 – March 24, 2024 YTL Power International Bhd Target price: RM4.50 ADD CGS INTERNATIONAL research (MARCH 8): Starting …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Live news: Japanese equities fall as yen and renminbi strengthen against dollar - March 25, 2024
- Brokers Digest: Local Equities – YTL Power International Bhd, Cape EMS Bhd, Scientex Bhd, Genting Bhd - March 25, 2024
- Hong Kong regains fourth-largest market spot after rout in Indian equities - March 25, 2024