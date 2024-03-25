Japanese equities led losses in Asia on Monday as the region’s currencies strengthened against the dollar. The country’s benchmark Topix shed 1.3 per cent, with companies from the more rate-sensitive …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Live news: Japanese equities fall as yen and renminbi strengthen against dollar - March 25, 2024
- Brokers Digest: Local Equities – YTL Power International Bhd, Cape EMS Bhd, Scientex Bhd, Genting Bhd - March 25, 2024
- Hong Kong regains fourth-largest market spot after rout in Indian equities - March 25, 2024