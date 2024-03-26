The European stock markets closed higher in Tuesday trading as the Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.3%, the Swiss Market Index was up nearly 0.4%, France’s CAC increased 0.4%, the FTSE in London rose 0.2%, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- European Equities Close Higher Tuesday; S&P Cuts Eurozone 2025 GDP Growth Forecast to 1.3% - March 26, 2024
- European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Trend Modestly Higher in Tuesday Trading - March 26, 2024
- Asian Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Flat in Tuesday Trading - March 26, 2024