South African gold mining company AngloGold Ashanti Plc. has declared the appointment of Jochen Tilk as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors effective from the 28th of May. However, his continuation in the post will be confirmed subject to his re-election at the forthcoming annual shareholders’ meeting scheduled for the same day.Jochen Tilk would succeed Maria Ramos, the current independent non-executive director and chairman of the Board. She has chosen to retire as she will not be contesting in the upcoming board re-election at the annual general meeting. Ramos has served as a board director at AngloGold Ashanti since June 1, 2019, and moved up to the position of chairman on December 5, 2020.Tilk himself has acted as an independent non-executive director at AngloGold Ashanti since January 1, 2019, and additionally chairs the board’s Investment Committee.There is another considerable change in board composition as Maria Richter, the non-executive director since January 1, 2015, has decided against standing for re-election. The board has appointed Albert Garner to replace Richter as the chairman of the Compensation and Human Resources Committee with his appointment slated to begin on May 28.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com