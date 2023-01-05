China relaxed its import regulations for Australian coal. The Fed’s December policy meeting minutes revealed that officials were committed to reducing inflation. US manufacturing activity contracted once more in December. Today’s AUD/USD forecast is bearish. On Thursday, the dollar struggled to gain ground despite the fact that Federal Reserve officials’ commitment to fighting inflation was … Continued

