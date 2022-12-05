Aussie soared after Fed chair Powell’s dovish speech. The US labor market is still tight as the nonfarm payrolls came in higher than expected. Investors are expecting the RBA to deliver a 25bps rate hike next week. The AUD/USD weekly forecast is bullish as investors expect a rate hike from the RBA next week. The … Continued
The post AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Bullish Momentum Ahead of RBA appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Retaining Bullish Momentum, Eying US NFP Data - December 5, 2022
- USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Investors Eying BoC Rate Decision - December 5, 2022
- AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Bullish Momentum Ahead of RBA - December 5, 2022