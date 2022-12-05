Aussie soared after Fed chair Powell’s dovish speech. The US labor market is still tight as the nonfarm payrolls came in higher than expected. Investors are expecting the RBA to deliver a 25bps rate hike next week. The AUD/USD weekly forecast is bullish as investors expect a rate hike from the RBA next week. The … Continued

The post AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Bullish Momentum Ahead of RBA appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story