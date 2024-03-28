World Health Day is honored every year on April 7th to concentrate on vital public health topics. This day also marks the anniversary of the establishment of the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1948. The theme for World Health Day 2024 is ‘My health, my right’. This theme emphasizes the importance of personal health empowerment.In other news, the month of March had significant milestones concerning FDA approvals.On March 21, 2024, Italfarmaco’s Duvyzat received FDA approval. This is the first nonsteroidal drug designed to treat all genetic variants of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD).Orchard Therapeutics developed the first gene therapy for children affected by metachromatic leukodystrophy named Lenmeldy. The FDA approved it on March 18, 2024.March 14, 2024 witnessed another progress as Madrigal Pharma’s Rezdiffra was approved by the FDA. This becomes the first treatment for adults diagnosed with noncirrhotic NASH, also referred to as MASH.As we move forward, let’s review the biotech stocks that are pending FDA decision in April 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com