Consumer prices in China were flat on month in December, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.
That beat expectations for a decline of 0.1 percent following the 0.2 percent drop in November.
On a yearly basis, inflation rose 1.8 percent – in line with expectations and up from 1.6 percent in the previous month.
The bureau also said that producer prices sank 0.7 percent on year versus expectations for a fall 0.1 percent after slipping 1.3 percent a month earlier.
