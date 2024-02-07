The dollar weakened after a two-day rally as investors took profits. The recent rally in the dollar started when the US released upbeat employment data. Traders are placing a 21.5% probability that the Fed will cut rates in March. The EUR/USD forecast was bullish as the dollar weakened after a two-day rally with investors taking…
The post EUR/USD Forecast: Dollar Retreats Following Two-Day Rally appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Dollar Retreats Following Two-Day Rally - February 7, 2024
- USD/JPY Price Pause Downside, Albeit Gains Resisted by 148.00 - February 7, 2024
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Canadian Dollar Gains Amidst Oil Rally - February 7, 2024